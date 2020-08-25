Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 560 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

INT opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.