Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 182 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

