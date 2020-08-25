Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,821 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 827,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 722,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 299,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

