Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 800 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Finally, Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,928,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

