Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 464 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 45.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Orthopediatrics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,496,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 944,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 136,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 505,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 332,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIDS opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

