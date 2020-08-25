Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.