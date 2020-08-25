Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $828,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 734.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 849,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

