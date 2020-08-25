Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Voya Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 714.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 61.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Voya Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.