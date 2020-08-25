Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 242.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,019,792 shares of company stock valued at $308,981,858 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $343.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.44. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.