Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 746,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,742,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,247,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

PAM opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $681.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.