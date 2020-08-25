Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,314,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,142. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after acquiring an additional 315,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after acquiring an additional 390,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Palomar by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,281,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 106,972 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

