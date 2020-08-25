Palo Alto Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 19,682 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,174 put options.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.88.

Shares of PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

