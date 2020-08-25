Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $280.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PANW. OTR Global downgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.94.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

