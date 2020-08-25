Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $901.13 million.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.94.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

