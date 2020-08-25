Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.32-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.88.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

