Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Bank of America

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.26.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.