Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.32-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $901.08 million.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.32-1.35 EPS.

PANW stock opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.94.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

