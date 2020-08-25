Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.03.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $262.95. The company had a trading volume of 136,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.