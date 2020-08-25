Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ORXGF opened at $4.27 on Monday. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

About Painted Pony Energy

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

