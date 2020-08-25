Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ORXGF opened at $4.27 on Monday. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.10.
About Painted Pony Energy
