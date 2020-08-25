PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAGS opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.46.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

