PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In other PACCAR news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.