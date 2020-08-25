OWNDATA Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market cap of $482,693.53 and approximately $4,175.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084339 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00280908 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039434 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001702 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

