Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 114,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 119,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and a P/E ratio of -53.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

