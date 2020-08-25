Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits Market Cap of $522,192.80

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $522,192.80 and $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00074416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00775755 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.01520632 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,694.71 or 1.00415331 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00157157 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

