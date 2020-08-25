Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,836 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after acquiring an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after buying an additional 1,580,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

TJX opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

