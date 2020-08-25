Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

