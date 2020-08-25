Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in 3M by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,692,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 176,912 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

