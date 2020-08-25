Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,355,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.