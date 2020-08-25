Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Raised to $89.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTRK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $66.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 2.37. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,600,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $2,474,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 33.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $371,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

