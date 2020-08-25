Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

OKTA opened at $205.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

