Oak Street Health (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Buys $104,855.10 in Stock

Oak Street Health (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen purchased 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Jack Nielsen purchased 2,736 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.