O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 18.5% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Boeing by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

