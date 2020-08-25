O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 185,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,422,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.3% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 62,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 30,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $189.49. 11,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.