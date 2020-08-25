O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.56. 4,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

