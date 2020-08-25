O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

In other news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

