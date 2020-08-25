O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

AXP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.83. 89,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

