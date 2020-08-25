O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,448 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 62.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,537,936.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 274,775 shares in the company, valued at $67,611,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,495 shares of company stock worth $23,176,871. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.39. 2,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,045. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

