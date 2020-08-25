O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 69,238 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,238 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. 137,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,412. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

