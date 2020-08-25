O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,198 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,695. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

