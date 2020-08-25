O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

NYSE:FDS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.03. 693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.21 and a 200 day moving average of $300.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

