O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLIR. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,196. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.