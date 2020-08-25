O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Graco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Graco by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. 3,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,073. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $243,311.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $867,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $3,191,202.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,139 shares of company stock worth $25,623,921 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

