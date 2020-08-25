O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,949 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.40. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.