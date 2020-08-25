O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $57.77. 118,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

