O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,725 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 182.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.25. 4,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,343. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $319.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

