O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pool by 43.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.83. 3,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.04 and a 200-day moving average of $244.75. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $336.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total transaction of $6,251,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,638.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total transaction of $2,821,916.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,204. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.