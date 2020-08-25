O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond increased its position in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,976. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.