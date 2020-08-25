O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,900. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

