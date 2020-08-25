O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 66.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 397,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. 3,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

