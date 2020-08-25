O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Genpact stock remained flat at $$41.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

